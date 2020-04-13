Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Orbis Research

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

A cold chain or cool chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain. An unbroken cold chain is an uninterrupted series of refrigerated production, storage and distribution activities, along with associated equipment and logistics, which maintain a desired low-temperature range.

With a complete study of the growth opportunities for the companies across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the Americas will contribute to the highest growth of this market throughout the predicted period.

This report focuses on the global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies, Inc

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain Co.

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

