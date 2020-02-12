Global Foliar Spray Market Forecast to 2025 – Sandvik, Komatsu Mining (Joy), MacLean Engineering, J.H. Fletcher, ATB Morley

Foliar spray is a technique of applying nutrients on the leaves of a plant to increase nutrition uptake and its usage. It helps the plant to absorb nutrients from the leaves’ stomata and epidermis. Ideally plants take up nutrition’s from soil through roots to sustain its life and develop leaves. Foiliar spray are 8 to 20 times more effective which means it helps to grow plant faster and develop more fruits and vegetables. It has wide application in agricultural sector. According to U.S. Agricultural Trade, in 2017, agricultural export was estimated to USD 137.0 billion which is up by USD 1.0 billion from February of the same year. Grain and feed exports was estimated at USD 29.0 billion was up by USD 400 million driven by higher amount of wheat and rice.

The global foliar spray market is expected to reach USD 8.41 billion by 2025, from USD 5.42 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers:

High efficiency in the foliar spray products.

Raising awareness about the foliar spray product in the growing market.

Easiness in the application of foliar spray.

Market Restraint:

Advanced raising demand for organic fertilizer.

Fluctuating raw material prices

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global foliar spray market are –

Arab Potash Company Plc

Sinochem Group

The Mosaic Co

Uralkali Jsc

Zuari Global Ltd

The other players in the market are Aries Agro Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited, Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemicals Limited, Kuibyshevazot O Jsc, Orascom Construction Industries Sae, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras, Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc, Qatar Fertiliser Company, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sichuan Meifeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A., among other.

Competitive Landscape:

The global foliar spray market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of foliar spray market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In July 2018, Mangalore chemicals, a subsidiary of Zuari Agro and Chemicals Ltd. have received the environmental clearance to setup 1 million tons fertilizer plant in Mangalore for the production of fertilizer.

