Global Fog Computing Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

“The Latest Research Report Fog Computing Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The global Fog Computing Market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Fog Computing Market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

The objective of fog computing is to improve efficiency and the amount of data transferred to the cloud for processing, analysis and storage. This is most commonly done to improve efficiency, but it may also be used for security and compliance reasons. Popular fog computing applications include: smart city, smart grid, smart buildings, software- defined networks and vehicle networks.

The key difference between fog computing and edge computing is where the intelligence and compute power is placed. In a fog environment, intelligence is placed at the local area network. Data is transmitted from endpoints to a gateway where it is then transmitted to sources for processing and return transmission. Whereas, in edge computing, intelligence and power of the edge gateway or appliance are in devices such as programmable automation controllers.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12829

Usually cloud computing is not a viable option for internet of things (IoT), in such cases fog computing is used. Fog Computing’s distributed approach attends to the needs of IoT and industrial IoT, as well as the immense amount of data smart sensors and IoT devices generate, which would be costly and time-consuming to send to the cloud for processing and analysis. Fog computing reduces the bandwidth needed and reduces the back-and-forth communication between sensors and the cloud, which turns out to be beneficial to IoT performance.

Fog Computing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Fog computing market has recently gained importance due to increasing adoption of internet of things worldwide, increasing demand for computing capability at the edge, mainstreaming of cloud computing and high adoption of smart sensors that will create huge amount of data. The growing government and private funding across the globe for research and development in IoT, cloud and fog, and scope for innovative cross-domain applications provide significant growth opportunities in the fog computing market.

The challenges faced by fog computing market are existing data protection mechanisms such as encryption fails to secure data from attackers. Fog computing also does not verify whether the user is authorized or not.

Fog Computing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Hardware

Servers

Switches

Routers

Gateways

Controller

Software

Customized application software

Fog computing platform

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Smart Energy

Building and Home Automation

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Health

Transportation and Logistics

Security and Emergency System

Fog Computing Market: Recent Contracts/Deals and Acquisitions

Few of the recent contracts/deals and acquisitions in Fog Computing market are listed below:

In November 2016, Cisco Systems, Inc. completed the acquisition of ParStream Inc. (provider of analytics database in Germany) in order to enhance the ability of the company to provide analytics at networks edge

In October 2016, Intel Corporation launched new Intel Atom processor E3900 series to enable next generation of smart and connected IoT devices

In September 2016, Microsoft Corporation introduced new services and products spanning security, productivity, intelligence and the cloud in order to make it easier for IT professionals to drive digital transformation throughout their organizations

In September 2016, SAP SE acquired PLAT ONE (enterprise-grade Internet of Things (IoT) solution platform provider) in order to make it easy for enterprises and system integrators to build IoT-enabled applications

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12829

Fog Computing Market: Regional Overview

Fog Computing market is currently dominated by North America region due to countries such as U.S. and Canada taking initiatives to encourage the adoption of internet of things. Europe fog computing market follows next as various industry verticals are realizing the importance of shifting to internet of things and fog computing. APEJ and MEA regions are fast picking up pace in the fog computing market owing to increase in awareness of making use of this technology over cloud computing.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Fog Computing Market Segments

Fog Computing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Fog Computing Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Fog Computing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Fog Computing Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Fog Computing Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/12829/fog-computing-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]