Global FMCG market is projected to reach $15,432.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.92% from 2018 to 2025 : Top Key Players are Pepsi, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Nestle SA, SAB Miller, Heineken NV, AB InBev

Global FMCG market is projected to reach $15,432.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.92% from 2018 to 2025. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) also known as consumer packaged goods are products that can be bought at a low cost. These products are consumed on a small scale and are generally available in a variety of outlets including grocery store, supermarket, and warehouses. The FMCG Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Fast Moving Consumer goods are products which are sold quickly and at relatively low cost by the manufacturer. The Fast moving consumer goods consists of a short shelf life either owing to high consumer demand or due to the product pre-defined duration time. The Fast moving consumer goods mainly includes Packaged Foods, Beverages, Toiletries, Over-the-counter-drugs and other consumables. In the present scenario, there is presence of large online market known as brand communities which have created the demand of these types of products across the globe.

Factors such as rising disposable income of majority of individuals and easy availability of products are primarily driving the market. Urbanization with faster pace in developing countries remains the key factor responsible for high CAGR during the forecast period. With high disposable income, individuals have grown brand conscious and awareness level among them has significantly risen that offers lucrative opportunities for the leading market players. However, brand awareness has led the counterfeiting of products that emerges as restraining factor for the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global FMCG Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing brand awareness among individuals. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global FMCG market due to loyal customers towards brand-names. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing disposable income in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Pepsi

• Kraft

• Coca-Cola

• Carlsberg Group

• Diageo

• Nestle SA

• SAB Miller

• Heineken NV

• AB InBev

• Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

• Kellogg

• Link Snacks

• Frito-Lay

• Cape Cod

• UTZ Quality Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Snacks

Drinks

By Application:

Commercial use

Household use

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global FMCG Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

