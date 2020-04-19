Global Fluorosilicone Market 2025 | Top Players : China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,Silex Ltd., Elkem ASA, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., 

Market Analysis: Global Fluorosilicone Market
The Global Fluorosilicone Market is expected to reach USD 241.5 billion by 2025, from USD 153.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast by 2025.
Market Definition: Global Fluorosilicone Market
Fluorosilicone o-rings are a hybrid of silicone and FKM resulting in great jet fuel resistance with high and low temperature performance. Also widely used in semiconductor Ashing equipment with strong resistance to oxygen plasma, FVMQ fluorosilicone o-rings also feature excellent flexibility, compression resistance, aging and sunlight resistance, and overall wide range of basic chemical resistance.
Key Market Competitors: Global Fluorosilicone Market
The key players operating in the global fluorosilicone market are –
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Keystone
- Elastomer Engineering Limited
- James Walker
- Marco Rubber & Plastic Products, Inc.
- Silex Ltd.
- Elkem ASA
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Momentive
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.
- I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company KCC
- Solvay
- 3M China Limited
- Shanghai 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.
- WEIHAI NEWERA CHEMICAL Co.,Ltd.
- NuSil Silicone Technology
- Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoro Material Co., Ltd.
- Fluoron Chemicals.
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Zeon
Market Drivers:
- Increase uses of automobile in all region
- Rising consumption in emerging market.
- Leading world economic.
Market Restraint:
- High price of raw material.
- Increasing cost of production.
Segmentation: Global Fluorosilicone Market
- By Product Type
- Elastomer
- Antifoams
- Coating
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Others
- By End-Use Industry
- Transportation
- OEM
- Oil & Gas
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape: Global Fluorosilicone Market
- The global fluorosilicone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluorosilicone market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
- In 2011, LANXESS completely acquired DSM Elastomers. LANXESS was paid around USD 310 million for elastomer business Dutch Company royal DSM N.V.elastomer produced under the brand name Keltan. By this acquisition company enhanced business growth.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global fluorosilicone market
- Analyzed and forecast fluorosilicone market on the basis of type and end use industry.
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end use industry
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
