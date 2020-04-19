Global Fluorosilicone Market 2025 | Top Players : China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,Silex Ltd., Elkem ASA, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., 

Market Analysis: Global Fluorosilicone Market

The Global Fluorosilicone Market is expected to reach USD 241.5 billion by 2025, from USD 153.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast by 2025.

Market Definition: Global Fluorosilicone Market

Fluorosilicone o-rings are a hybrid of silicone and FKM resulting in great jet fuel resistance with high and low temperature performance. Also widely used in semiconductor Ashing equipment with strong resistance to oxygen plasma, FVMQ fluorosilicone o-rings also feature excellent flexibility, compression resistance, aging and sunlight resistance, and overall wide range of basic chemical resistance.

Key Market Competitors: Global Fluorosilicone Market

The key players operating in the global fluorosilicone market are –

The Dow Chemical Company

Keystone

Elastomer Engineering Limited

James Walker

Marco Rubber & Plastic Products, Inc.

Silex Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company KCC

Solvay

3M China Limited

Shanghai 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

WEIHAI NEWERA CHEMICAL Co.,Ltd.

NuSil Silicone Technology

Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoro Material Co., Ltd.

Fluoron Chemicals.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Zeon

The report ascertains the reputation of the firm and its products. This report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The market study aids in making sales forecasts for its products and thereby, establishing harmonious adjustment between demand and supply of its products. The Global Fluorosilicone Market report provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. This Global Fluorosilicone Market report surely helps harness the maximum value of your investment.

Market Drivers:

Increase uses of automobile in all region

Rising consumption in emerging market.

Leading world economic.

Market Restraint:

High price of raw material.

Increasing cost of production.

Segmentation: Global Fluorosilicone Market

By Product Type Elastomer Antifoams Coating Adhesives & Sealants Others

By End-Use Industry Transportation OEM Oil & Gas Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape: Global Fluorosilicone Market

The global fluorosilicone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluorosilicone market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2011, LANXESS completely acquired DSM Elastomers. LANXESS was paid around USD 310 million for elastomer business Dutch Company royal DSM N.V.elastomer produced under the brand name Keltan. By this acquisition company enhanced business growth.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global fluorosilicone market

Analyzed and forecast fluorosilicone market on the basis of type and end use industry.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end use industry

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

