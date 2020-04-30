Global Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

Market Overview

The FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of 4.08% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factors driving the growth of the market studied include the growing manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region and increased usage of high-performance coatings, due to cost benefits and longer lifespan, along with the growth in the application sector.

-The building and construction segment accounted for the largest share in the market studied, in 2017.

-In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, and is expected to witness the highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume.

-High costs of some of the FEVE fluoropolymer resins are expected to slightly hinder the market growth.

Request a sample of FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381465

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction – Fastest Growing Application Sector

– FEVE coatings used are crucial to the building and construction sector, to impart protection against elements of nature, corrosion, abrasion, and impact.

– FEVE coatings can be used on steel and other metallic substrates, such as aluminum, copper, zinc, and other metals. It is also suitable for concrete surfaces.

– Currently, the building and construction industry is a thriving industry in several emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and North American regions. This is going to drive the usage of FEVE coatings, like roof coatings, which also provide energy savings through solar reflectance and reduction of heat transfer into buildings, along with preventing infrastructure failures.

– Factors, such as ever-increasing population and rapid urbanization, and rise in purchasing power, are driving the building and construction industry. As a result, investments in infrastructure are in plans.

– The non-residential construction segment, which highly use FEVE resins, is also growing, as players are looking to shift their manufacturing bases to the Asia-Pacific region, with manufacturing plants being introduced.

– The applications for these coatings in bridges have also seen a surge. In the United States, the Gateway Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, is a quotable example for the increasing usage of these coatings on steel bridges.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Demand

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a healthy growth over the assessment period, in the FEVE fluoropolymers market, due to the wide usage of fluoropolymer coatings in numerous end-use application segments, due to their desirable properties. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market, with China in the lead, followed by Europe and North America. Although costly, and with Asia-Pacific being a cost-sensitive market, the demand for FEVE fluoropolymer coating is expected to surge in various countries of the region, such as India, Japan, and South Korea. This surge in demand is due to increasing construction activities, along with high adoption rate from various end-user industries, as they decrease the number of recoats and have a lifespan of 20+ years. Moreover, many big global players are shifting their manufacturing units to Asia-Pacific, due to the availability of raw materials and cheap labor costs. Hence, FEVE fluoropolymer coatings are going to have a good market base, as companies invest in infrastructure and manufacturing hubs for various industries, ranging from automotive, building and construction, etc.

Access this report of FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/feve-fluoropolymer-coatings-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The market is consolidated, with the top five players accounting for more than 70% of the share. Major players in the FEVE coatings market are PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel NV, the Sherwin Williams Company, Daikin Industries Ltd, and KCC Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381465

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION



Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



7.1 Upcoming Building and Construction Projects in North America and the Asia-Pacific Region

Request a sample of FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381465

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]