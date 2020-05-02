Global Flow Battery Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025

New report to its research database. The report spread across 113 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

AÂ flow battery, orÂ redox flow batteryÂ (afterÂ reduction-oxidation), is a type ofÂ electrochemical cellÂ where chemical energy is provided by two chemical componentsÂ dissolvedÂ in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane.Â Ion exchangeÂ (accompanied by flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space.Â Cell voltageÂ is chemically determined by theÂ Nernst equationÂ and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2Â volts.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global flow battery market owning to the increasing renewable power plants in countries such as Japan, China.

The Flow Battery market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flow Battery.

This report studies the global market size of Flow Battery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Flow Battery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Flow Battery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Flow Battery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ESS

GILDEMEISTER

Primus Power

RedFlow

redT

SCHMID

Sumitomo

UniEnergy

ViZn Energy

EnSync Energy

Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Redox

Hybrid

Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Utilities

Commercial and Industrial

Military

EV Charging Station

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Flow Battery market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flow Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Flow Battery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Flow Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flow Battery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Flow Battery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

