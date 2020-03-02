Global Flooring Market  Focus on Resilient Flooring Market Outlook 2022 : Decision Market Reports

Market Depth Research titled Global Flooring Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
Floor covering or flooring refers top construction materials used to cover the subfloor. Different types of floor products such as carpet, ceramic, laminate, vinyl, etc. are available in the market. The choice of flooring material is determined by factors such as cost, endurance, noise insulation, comfort and cleaning effort. Vast varieties of basic and ornamental flooring materials are available in the market to be used in residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial areas solving specific purpose.
Flooring industry has been broadly segmented into Carpet & Rugs, Ceramics, Hardwood, Laminate and Resilient Tiles. Ceramics are the most dominant flooring category in global as well as regional markets such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. On the contrary, in the North America region Carpet tile accounts for major market share. On the basis of application, flooring industry is broadly segmented into three categories- for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
Resilient category is the major growth engine of the industry with double-digit year-on year growth. Its proliferation is mainly seen as a result of high demand for LVT globally. Overall, global flooring industry has been getting impetus from surge in construction industry, rising infrastructure spending globally and focus on aesthetics imparted by various floor type. However, major factors restraining growth of global flooring industry dearth of quality installers, private level imports seen in hardwood and environmental impact associated with use of textile flooring such as carpets.
In the report, flooring market assessment is done across major markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and CIS. North America is the worlds largest market for various types of radiation therapy. At present, it is characterized as a replacement market. It is followed by EMEA and Asia Pacific at second and third position. Furthermore, market segmentation is done across major external beam radiation therapy In-depth analysis of the industry in the aforementioned regions is done on the basis of market volume and market share by product category.
Global flooring industry is dominated by market players such as Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring, among others. Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc. and Shaw Industries Group Inc. are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global flooring and resilient flooring market.
