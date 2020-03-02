Global Flooring Industry Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

Flooring refers to construction materials such as carpet, ceramic, laminate, vinyl, etc. which are used to cover the subfloor. The industry is broadly segmented into Carpet & Rugs, Ceramics, Hardwood, Laminate and Resilient Tiles with demand depending on end-use market such as Residential, Commercial, Industrial, etc. Ceramics are the most widely used flooring category globally; while Carpet and Rugs have highest number of takers in the United States market.

In the report Global Flooring Industry  Focus on the US Market Outlook 2024, flooring market assessment is done across various sub-major markets such as Carpet & Area Rugs, Hardwood Flooring, Laminate Flooring, Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile and Other Resilient Flooring in the US. Market analysis both in terms of value and volume, trade analysis (exports & imports), market share by end-use markets as well as pricing analysis has been covered in the report. Future forecasts of all the US flooring market and various sub-markets till 2024 is provided in the report.

Proliferation of flooring industry in the United States is mainly seen as a result of surge in new and existing home sales in the US, growth in commercial construction in the nation, progress in office completion globally and rising infrastructure spending. Some of the major industry trends prevailing in the industry include slowdown of most-dominant soft flooring segment in the US flooring market, rising demand for WPC, use of LVT in commercial arena, etc. Some of the major industry restraint includes dearth of skilled installers and problems emanating from waste disposal.

Furthermore, major industry players, both international and domestic, have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights. Global as well as the flooring industry in the US is dominated by market players such as Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring, among others. Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Tarkett Group and Armstrong Flooring are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as flooring market in the US.

