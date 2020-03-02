Global Flooring Industry Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Flooring Industry 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Flooring refers to construction materials such as carpet, ceramic, laminate, vinyl, etc. which are used to cover the subfloor. The industry is broadly segmented into Carpet & Rugs, Ceramics, Hardwood, Laminate and Resilient Tiles with demand depending on end-use market such as Residential, Commercial, Industrial, etc. Ceramics are the most widely used flooring category globally; while Carpet and Rugs have highest number of takers in the United States market.
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1036006
In the report Global Flooring Industry Focus on the US Market Outlook 2024, flooring market assessment is done across various sub-major markets such as Carpet & Area Rugs, Hardwood Flooring, Laminate Flooring, Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile and Other Resilient Flooring in the US. Market analysis both in terms of value and volume, trade analysis (exports & imports), market share by end-use markets as well as pricing analysis has been covered in the report. Future forecasts of all the US flooring market and various sub-markets till 2024 is provided in the report.
Proliferation of flooring industry in the United States is mainly seen as a result of surge in new and existing home sales in the US, growth in commercial construction in the nation, progress in office completion globally and rising infrastructure spending. Some of the major industry trends prevailing in the industry include slowdown of most-dominant soft flooring segment in the US flooring market, rising demand for WPC, use of LVT in commercial arena, etc. Some of the major industry restraint includes dearth of skilled installers and problems emanating from waste disposal.
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1036006/global-flooring-industry-focus-on-the-us-market
Furthermore, major industry players, both international and domestic, have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights. Global as well as the flooring industry in the US is dominated by market players such as Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring, among others. Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Tarkett Group and Armstrong Flooring are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as flooring market in the US.
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1036006
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Flooring Industry
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Flooring Classification
3.2.1 Wood
3.2.2 Laminate
3.2.3 Vinyl
3.2.4 Carpet
3.2.5 Ceramic
3.2.6 Others
3.3 Flooring End-use Markets
3.3.1 Domestic Flooring
3.3.2 Commercial Flooring
4. Global Flooring Industry
4.1 Market Sizing
4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
4.2 Market Share
4.2.1 Market Share by Segment
4.2.2 Market Share by Region
4.2.3 Market Share by Nations
4.2.4 Market Share by End-Users
5. The US Flooring Industry
5.1 Overview
5.2 The US Flooring Market Analysis
5.2.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
5.2.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
5.2.3 Market (Volume) Share by Segments
5.2.4 Market (Value) Share by Segments
5.2.5 Market Share by End-Use Market
5.2.6 Market Share by Channels
5.3 The US Flooring Industry Trade Analysis
5.3.1 Imports by Value & Volume
5.3.2 Exports by Value & Volume
6. The US Flooring Market Segmentation
6.1 Carpet & Area Rugs
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
6.1.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
6.1.4 Trade Analysis (Imports & Exports)
6.1.5 Market Share by End-Use Market
6.2 Hardwood Flooring
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
6.2.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
6.2.4 Trade Analysis (Imports & Exports)
6.2.5 Market Share by End-Use Market
6.3 Laminate Flooring
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
6.3.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
6.3.4 Trade Analysis (Imports & Exports)
6.3.5 Market Share by End-Use Market
6.4 Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
6.4.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
6.4.4 Trade Analysis (Imports & Exports)
6.4.5 Market Share by End-Use Market
6.5 Other Resilient Flooring
6.5.1 Overview
6.5.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)
6.5.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)
6.5.4 Trade Analysis (Imports & Exports)
7. Global Flooring Industry Pricing Analysis
7.1 Pricing
7.1.1 Carpet
7.1.2 Hardwood
7.1.3 Laminate
7.1.4 Ceramic Tile
7.1.5 Stone Flooring
7.1.6 Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile
7.1.7 Other Resilient Flooring
7.2 Life-cycle Cost Comparison
7.2.1 Initial Cost & Service Life
7.2.2 Annual Maintenance Cost
8. Global Flooring Industry Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Trends
8.1.1 Slowdown of Soft Flooring Segment in the US
8.1.2 Focus on Domestic Manufacturing in the US
8.1.3 Click-installed LVT Planks
8.1.5 Use of LVT in Commercial Arena
8.1.6 Rising Demand for WPC
8.1.7 New Generation Products
8.2 Growth Drivers
8.2.1 Surge in New & Existing Home Sales in the US
8.2.2 Growth in Commercial Construction
8.2.3 Global Office Completion
8.2.4 Rising Infrastructure Spending
8.3 Challenges
8.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Installers
8.3.2 Waste Disposal
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Interface, Inc.
10.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc.
10.3 Armstrong Flooring
10.4 Tarkett Group
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com