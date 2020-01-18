Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Flexographic Printing Technology Market Analysis Forecast To 2025 – Market Demand, Top Companies and Current Industry Ratio” to its huge collection of research reports.



Flexography (abbreviated as flexo) is a form of rotary web letterpress, combining features of both rotogravure printing and letterpress which utilizes a flexible relief plate for printing.

The market of global flexographic printing technology is anticipated to be driven by increase in the demand for low cost packaging solutions primarily for food & beverage industry.

United States is expected to hold highest market share followed by Europe in the global flexographic printing technology market.

Rising income and increasing urbanization in these countries, consumers are more likely to purchase packaged foods at retail stores in comparison to fresh foods from local outdoor markets.

In 2018, the global Flexographic Printing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Flexographic Printing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flexographic Printing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BOBST

SOMA Engineering

Uteco

Focus Label Machinery

Consolidated Label

Flint

Flexographic Printing Plate

de Elliotte

Ligum

3M

Aim Machintechnik

Wolverine Flexographic

Printing Machine

Star Flex International

Rotatek

Edale UK

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Market segment by Application, split into

Print Media

Office and Admin Uses

Industrial Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

