Global Flexible Heater Market 2019 Comprehensive Study by Top Players Nibe Industrier, Honeywell International Inc., OMEGA Engineering Inc., Watlow, Smiths Group plc, Antique Heating Elements, Birk, Keenovo International Group Limited and Others

Global Flexible Heater Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 937.10 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1692.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Technological advancement and launch of innovative product is driving the market.

Global Flexible Heater Market Definition:

A flexible heater is a device which can be flexed or bent to the surface which requires heating. Silicone rubber heaters, Polyimide Film heaters, heating tapes, heating tapes with thermostats, rope heaters, wrap around tank heaters, gas cylinder heaters are some of the types of the flexible heaters. They are usually rugged, accurate, and efficient and are moisture and chemical resistant. They are thin and lightweight due to which they are widely used in industrial, commercial and military applications.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, All Flex announced the addition of their flexible heater design course to their online flexible circuit design course. It is a self- paced course that will provide the technical information to the engineers and will share information about the polyimide and silicone rubber flexible heaters.

In March 2018, Rogers Corporation announced the launch of their innovative solution for streamlining manufacturing and improving performance of flexible heater applications- ARLON raPld polyimide substrates. It combine the polyimide film with unique silicone adhesive that process at less time and at low temperature and pressure.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in flexible heater market are:-

Nibe Industrier,

Honeywell International Inc.,

OMEGA Engineering Inc.,

Watlow,

Smiths Group plc, Chromalox, Inc., Rogers Corporation., Minco Products, Inc., Zoppas Industries SpA, All Flex Inc., Antique Heating Elements, Birk, Keenovo International Group Limited, Isotherm Internationale, IHP, HORN GmbH.

Global flexible heater market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Global Flexible Heater Market,

By Type (Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide- Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based),

Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace & Defence, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Oil & Gas and Mining),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Table of Content: Global Flexible Heater Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Flexible Heater Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Flexible Heater Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Flexible Heater Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

