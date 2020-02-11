Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market 2024 : Jiasheng, Lighting, LEDVANCE, OML, Philips

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Flex LED Strip Lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These Flex LED Strip Lights come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

Scope of the Report:

Of the major players of Flex LED Strip Lights, Jiasheng Lighting maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Jiasheng Lighting accounted for 4.447% of the Global Flex LED Strip Lights sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 3.50% and 4.626% including LEDVANCE and OML.

In this study, the region of Flex LED Strip Lights divided into six geographic segments: In United States, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 17.36%. In the Europe, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 24.75%. The market in China Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 25.40%, in Japan 4.14%, in India 2.87% and in South East Asia 2.61%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, there are mainly two major types of Flex LED Strip Lights, including 5050 and 3528, and this two major segment totally accounted for 77.08 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the commercial segment was estimated to account for the highest revemie share of 94.32% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the UK recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Flex LED Strip Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.7% over the next five years, will reach 3370 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Flex LED Strip Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jiasheng Lighting

LEDVANCE

OML

Philips

LEDMY

Sidon Lighting

NVC Lighting

Optek Electronics

Forge Europa

Opple

Jesco Lighting

Ledtronics

PAK

FSL

Aurora

Orlight

Ledridge Lighting

Lighting Ever LTD

Digital Advanced Lighting

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

5050

3528

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Application

Commercial Application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flex LED Strip Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flex LED Strip Lights, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flex LED Strip Lights in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flex LED Strip Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flex LED Strip Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flex LED Strip Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flex LED Strip Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

