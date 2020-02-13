Global Flax Protein Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2018-2027

The latest market report by PMR on the global flax protein market evaluates the opportunities and current market scenario, and provides insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global flax protein market during the forecast period 2018-2027.

The global flax protein market report further exhibits the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in the terms of value (US$ thousand) and volume (Kg). In terms of value, the global flax protein market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the flax protein market in five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers, and various future opportunities for the flax protein market.

Flax Protein Market: Report Description

The report explores the global flax protein market for the period 2018–2027. The primary objective of the global flax protein market report is to provide insights into the opportunities in the market that are consistently supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with flax protein. It is very important to consider that, in an ever wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global flax protein market, and to discover equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is that, the estimation of the global flax protein market and the corresponding revenue forecast are carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not prioritized while forecasting overall market numbers. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very essential in evaluating the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global flax protein market.

The global flax protein market report starts with an elaborate executive summary, market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the market. The report further incorporates the major macro and micro-economic factors that have an effect on the growth of the flax protein market. The report also highlights various market dynamics, which includes the drivers and restraints in the global flax protein market. Current opportunities as well as on-going trends in the flax protein market are also discussed in this report. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing, and opportunities for the flax protein market. It also encompasses a supply chain analysis, which provides a structural view of overall profitability from the manufacturer to the end user in the flax protein market.

To provide users with a clear view of the global flax protein market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market players and their strategic expansions. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of flax protein manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key product offerings, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study intensifies the global flax protein market attractiveness analysis by nature, source, end use, distribution channel, and region.

To evaluate the overall market size of flax protein, the report considers various fundamental aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it emphasizes on quantitative evaluation such as market shares by nature, source, end use, distribution channel, and region, and other qualitative data from primary respondents, which have been consolidated to arrive at clear and accurate market estimations.

The market size was benchmarked taking into consideration global flax consumption. Global flax oil consumption was deduced by splitting global flax consumption data obtained from sources such as FAO, ITC, and research publications. The average use of flax oil to obtain flax protein was deducted from company reports and research publications, and was used to triangulate the process. The forecast presented in the flax protein market report arrives at the total revenue being generated, and expected revenue contribution in the future by the global flax protein market.

Flax Protein Market: Competition Analysis

Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture flax protein are included in report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the global Clearspring Ltd, THINKITDRINKIT, Austrade Inc., Natunola, Leader Foods OY, Glanbia plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Organica Vita Ltd and others.

Flax Protein Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global flax protein market on the basis of nature, source, end use, distribution channel, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2018–2027. The market is segmented as follows –

Flax Protein by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Flax Protein by Source

Brown Flaxseed

Golden Flaxseed

Flax Protein by End Use

Supplements

Energy & Sports Nutrition

Dairy Products

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionaries

Convenience Food

Personal Care Products

Flax Protein by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Supermarkets

e-Commerce

Retail Stores

Flax Protein by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Europe

EU5

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

Morocco

South Africa

Rest of MEA

PMR Research Methodology

PMR is committed to providing unbiased market research solutions to its clients. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing the data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products which includes the analysis of country level flaxseed production, the area under flaxseed seed cultivation, per hectare yield, overall production outlook and end-use of flaxseed followed by in-depth supply-side assessment of which includes key market insights on sales of flax protein by key market players, key trends, and events over a predefined period.

The methodology is based on the use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a country level, aggregated at the regional level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. Our main sources of research include –

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Trade Analysis

Social Media Analysis

