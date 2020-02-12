Global Flavours & Fragrances Market Forecast to 2025 By Key Players: Cargill Flavor Systems, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc, Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc, Takasago International Corp

Global Flavours & Fragrances Market is expected to reach USD 53.9 billion by 2025, from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Competitors/Players:
Some of the major players operating in the global flavours & fragrances market are – Cargill Flavor Systems, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc, Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc, Takasago International Corp, Aromatech SAS, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Givaudan SA, ConAgra Foods Incorporated, Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Bedoukian Research, Inc, Solvay SA, David Michael & Co, Kerry Group plc, Comax Flavors, Flavorchem Corp, Takasago International Corp, Biolandes SAS, dōTERRA International, Falcon Essential Oils, Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer & Company, Akay, Indo World, Symrise AG, Firmenich SA, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd, Alpha Aromatics.
Competitive Analysis:
The global flavours & fragrances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flavours & fragrances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing consumer demand for more natural products
- Growing personal consumption expenditures in developing countries
- Increase in demand for flavour and fragrance containing goods, such as packaged foods and cosmetics and toiletries Increasing quality of suturing material
- Fluctuation in raw material prices
Market Segmentation:
- The global flavours & fragrances market is segmented based on product, application, technology, and geographical segments.
- Based on application, the global flavours & fragrances market is segmented into dairy products, soap & detergent, beverages, cosmetics and toiletries, oral care, confectionary and bakery products and household and others
- On the basis of product the global flavours & fragrances market is classified into aroma chemicals, synthetic aroma chemicals, flavour blends, natural aroma chemicals and fragrance blends.
- On the basis of technology, the global flavours & fragrances market is classified into flavour encapsulation, flavour encapsulation, enzymatic routes, conventional technologies, supercritical fluid extraction.
- Based on geography, the global flavours & fragrances market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Request for Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-flavours-fragrances-market
Market Definition: Global Flavours & Fragrances Market
Flavours and fragrances are vital components in various consumer goods, such as packaged foods and many others. Natural and synthetic essence compositions give cool mint flavour to toothpaste, the cinnamon aroma in pumpkin lattes, and the cherry taste of cherry cola. Moreover, fragrance compositions add the fresh smell of pine to perfumes and in household cleaning products. Demand for fragrance blends and aroma chemicals are stimulated by growing production of toiletries and cleaners. Historically, the developed economies of North America, Western Europe, and Japan have been the dominant markets for flavours and fragrances. It is also sustained largely by food and beverage industry. The flavours and fragrances need is increasing in various regions due to increasing consumer demand for more natural products, and also due to growing expenditures on personal consumption
