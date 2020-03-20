Global Flavour and Fragrance Market Research Reports, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2019-2026

For achieving a remarkable growth in business, this Global Flavour and Fragrance Market research report plays a very vital role. This report lends a hand to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Besides, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the key accomplishing factors in this Global Flavour and Fragrance Market report. Furthermore, this Global Flavour and Fragrance Market report gives explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. By absolutely understanding client’s requirements at the fullest and following them strictly, this Global Flavour and Fragrance Market research report has been structured.

Global Flavour and Fragrance Market Ingredient (Synthetic, Natural), End Use (Flavours, Fragrances), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Flavour and Fragrance Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.62 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising disposable income and preference to consume better quality food & beverages.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the flavour and fragrance market are Givaudan, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, MANE, Robertet, T. HASEGAWA CO. LTD., Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Inc., Ogawa & Co. Ltd., Huabao International Holdings Limited, AROMATECH, and Bedoukian Research Inc.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rise in demand of natural flavour and fragrances is expected to drive the market growth

Rising disposable income has resulted in better quality food products and fragrances is also expected to drive the market growth

Need for adhering to regulations and quality standardizations by the authorities; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Fluctuation in prices and vulnerability related to prices of raw materials used in the production of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of Frutarom. With this acquisition a global leader of flavours and fragrances is established with an enhanced product portfolio capable of global marketing capabilities.

In June 2017, Firmenich SA announced that they are in talks to acquire Agilex Fragrances. With this acquisition Firmenich SA is expected to establish dominance in the region of North America with improved product offerings and quicker supply chain for the same.

Segmentation:

By Ingredient

Synthetic

Natural

By End Use

Flavours

Beverages

Savoury & Snacks

Dairy Products

Bakery

Confectionary

Others

Fragrances

Consumer Products

Fine Fragrances

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

