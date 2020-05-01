Global Flat Glass Coatings Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development | Nippon Paint M Sdn Bhd, JELD-WEN Glass, and Stewart Engineers

The Global Flat Glass Coatings Market was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Applying coatings to the glass surfaces adds special features and give rise to wide range of products. Processing of flat glass with coatings offers different qualities and properties such as corrosion resistance, improved durability, water & dirt retardation and enhanced energy efficiency and many others. Exposure of flat glass surface to vapors leads to the formation of coatings. Different resins can be used for flat glass coatings such as polyurethane resin, acrylic, epoxy and many others. Increase in demand of decorative products contributes in the growth of flat glass coatings market.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=954087

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Outlook

Rising demand from APAC region, growing demand from automotive & transportation application and increasing need for energy-efficient buildings have been driving the global flat glass coatings market. On the other hand, time consuming drying process might act as a restraint for the overall market at a global level.

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Flat Glass Coatings Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as rkema Group, Nippon Paint M Sdn Bhd, JELD-WEN Glass, and Stewart Engineers, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Segmentation, by Resin Type

 Polyurethane Resin

 Acrylic

 Epoxy

 Others

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/954087/global-flat-glass-coatings-market

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Segmentation, by Technology

 Solvent-Based Coatings

 Water-Based Coatings

 Nano Coatings Technology

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Segmentation, by Application

 Architectural

 Automotive & Transportation

 Decorative

 Mirror

 Solar Power

 Others

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Geographic Scope

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

 Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

 Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

 Latin America

o Brazil

 Rest of the World

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |