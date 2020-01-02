Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Flange Sealing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Flange Sealing is the perfect way to give all of your projects a look that is both unique and durable. It can be divided into metallic types, semi-metallic types, non-metallic types. The non-metallic is the mainly type with share of 62.27% in 2018.

The global flange sealing market is valued at 1585.46 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1825.37 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.03% between 2018 and 2025.

In terms of volume, the global flange sealing consumption was 323.95 million units in 2018, and it is predicted to reach 392.52 million units in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7%. In 2018, the global flange sealing market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 38.76% of global consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.94% of consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Flange Sealing are Garlock, Lamons, Klinger, Flexitallic, LoneStar, Teadit, VALQUA, Nichias, etc. Klinger is the world leader, holding 11.54% production market share in 2018.

This report focuses on the Flange Sealing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Garlock

Leader Gasket Technologies

Lamon

Flexitallic

LoneStar

Klinger

Nichias

Teadit

Uchiyama

VALQUA

Inertech

L. Gore & Associates

DONIT TESNIT

Carrara

L. Gore & Associates

Nippon Pillar Packing

Double Peaks Graphite Sealing Materials

The Topog-E Gasket

Frenzelit

Temac

ZONDE Sealing & Gasket

Binyang Special Packing

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metallic Types

Semi-Metallic Types

Non-Metallic Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

