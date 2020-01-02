Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Flange Sealing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Flange Sealing is the perfect way to give all of your projects a look that is both unique and durable. It can be divided into metallic types, semi-metallic types, non-metallic types. The non-metallic is the mainly type with share of 62.27% in 2018.
The global flange sealing market is valued at 1585.46 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1825.37 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.03% between 2018 and 2025.
In terms of volume, the global flange sealing consumption was 323.95 million units in 2018, and it is predicted to reach 392.52 million units in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7%. In 2018, the global flange sealing market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 38.76% of global consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.94% of consumption share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Flange Sealing are Garlock, Lamons, Klinger, Flexitallic, LoneStar, Teadit, VALQUA, Nichias, etc. Klinger is the world leader, holding 11.54% production market share in 2018.
This report focuses on the Flange Sealing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Garlock
Leader Gasket Technologies
Lamon
Flexitallic
LoneStar
Klinger
Nichias
Teadit
Uchiyama
VALQUA
Inertech
- L. Gore & Associates
DONIT TESNIT
Carrara
Nippon Pillar Packing
Double Peaks Graphite Sealing Materials
The Topog-E Gasket
Frenzelit
Temac
ZONDE Sealing & Gasket
Binyang Special Packing
Market Segment by Type, covers
Metallic Types
Semi-Metallic Types
Non-Metallic Types
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oil and Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Power Industry
Municipal Infrastructure
Others
