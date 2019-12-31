Global Flange Sealing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Flange Sealing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Flange Sealing Market Is Valued At 1585.46 Million USD In 2018

A Flange Sealing is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression. Gaskets allow for “less-than-perfect” mating surfaces on machine parts where they can fill irregularities.

Flange Sealing is the perfect way to give all of your projects a look that is both unique and durable. It can be divided into metallic types, semi-metallic types, non-metallic types. The non-metallic is the mainly type with share of 62.27% in 2018.

The global flange sealing market is valued at 1585.46 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1825.37 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.03% between 2018 and 2025.

In terms of volume, the global flange sealing consumption was 323.95 million units in 2018, and it is predicted to reach 392.52 million units in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7%. In 2018, the global flange sealing market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 38.76% of global consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.94% of consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Flange Sealing are Garlock, Lamons, Klinger, Flexitallic, LoneStar, Teadit, VALQUA, Nichias, etc. Klinger is the world leader, holding 11.54% production market share in 2018.

