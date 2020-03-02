Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The flame retardant fabric is well established in the Europe and United Statesn market whilst the countries in Asia-Pacific which are still developing are said to hold second largest market for the flame retardant fabrics owing to the increase in manufacturing activities and high investments.

The global Flame Retardant Fabrics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flame Retardant Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Retardant Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Milliken & Company

TenCate

PBI Performance Products

Gun Ei Chemical Industry

Huntsman

Kaneka

Lenzing

Solvay

Teijin Aramid

Toyobo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Inherent flame retardant fabrics

Chemically treated flame retardant fabrics

By Material Type

Wool

Silk

Velvet

Cotton

Acrylic

Polyester

Jute

Linen

Muslin

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Military

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Building and construction

Others

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flame Retardant Fabrics

1.2 Flame Retardant Fabrics Segment By Product Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inherent flame retardant fabrics

1.2.3 Chemically treated flame retardant fabrics

1.3 Flame Retardant Fabrics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flame Retardant Fabrics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.6 Building and construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production (2014-2025)

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flame Retardant Fabrics Business

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Flame Retardant Fabrics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DuPont Flame Retardant Fabrics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Milliken & Company

7.2.1 Milliken & Company Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flame Retardant Fabrics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Milliken & Company Flame Retardant Fabrics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TenCate

7.3.1 TenCate Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flame Retardant Fabrics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TenCate Flame Retardant Fabrics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PBI Performance Products

7.4.1 PBI Performance Products Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Flame Retardant Fabrics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PBI Performance Products Flame Retardant Fabrics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Gun Ei Chemical Industry

7.5.1 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Flame Retardant Fabrics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Flame Retardant Fabrics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

