Global Fitness Clothing Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Fitness Clothing market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fitness Clothing market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fitness Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fitness Clothing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fitness Clothing market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fitness Clothing include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Fitness Clothing include

ASICS Corporation (Japan)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Reebok International Limited (USA)

Anta Sports Products Limited (China)

Bravada International Ltd. (USA)

Columbia Sportswear Company (USA)

Fila, Ltd. (South Korea)

GK Elite Sportswear (USA)

Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)

Hosa International (China)

Kappa (Italy)

Li Ning Company Limited (China)

lululemon athletica Inc. (Canada)

Mizuno Corporation (Japan)

Mizuno USA, Inc. (USA)

Nike, Inc. (USA)

Patagonia, Inc. (USA)

Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd. (China)

VF Corporation (USA)

Puma SE (Germany)

TerraFrog Clothing Corporation (Canada)

Gap, Inc. (USA)

Market Size Split by Type

Clothes

Shoes

Pendant

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Women

Men

Kids

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fitness Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fitness Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fitness Clothing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fitness Clothing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Fitness Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fitness Clothing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fitness Clothing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fitness Clothing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fitness Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Clothes

1.4.3 Shoes

1.4.4 Pendant

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fitness Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Women

1.5.3 Men

1.5.4 Kids

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fitness Clothing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fitness Clothing Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Fitness Clothing Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Fitness Clothing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fitness Clothing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fitness Clothing Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Fitness Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fitness Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fitness Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Fitness Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fitness Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fitness Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Fitness Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Fitness Clothing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fitness Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fitness Clothing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fitness Clothing Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fitness Clothing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Fitness Clothing Sales by Type

4.2 Global Fitness Clothing Revenue by Type

4.3 Fitness Clothing Price by Type

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ASICS Corporation (Japan)

11.1.1 ASICS Corporation (Japan) Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.1.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Adidas AG (Germany)

11.2.1 Adidas AG (Germany) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.2.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Reebok International Limited (USA)

11.3.1 Reebok International Limited (USA) Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.3.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Anta Sports Products Limited (China)

11.4.1 Anta Sports Products Limited (China) Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.4.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Bravada International Ltd. (USA)

11.5.1 Bravada International Ltd. (USA) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.5.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Columbia Sportswear Company (USA)

11.6.1 Columbia Sportswear Company (USA) Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.6.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Fila, Ltd. (South Korea)

11.7.1 Fila, Ltd. (South Korea) Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.7.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 GK Elite Sportswear (USA)

11.8.1 GK Elite Sportswear (USA) Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.8.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)

11.9.1 Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA) Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.9.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Hosa International (China)

11.10.1 Hosa International (China) Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fitness Clothing

11.10.4 Fitness Clothing Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Kappa (Italy)

11.12 Li Ning Company Limited (China)

11.13 lululemon athletica Inc. (Canada)

11.14 Mizuno Corporation (Japan)

11.15 Mizuno USA, Inc. (USA)

11.16 Nike, Inc. (USA)

11.17 Patagonia, Inc. (USA)

11.18 Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd. (China)

11.19 VF Corporation (USA)

11.20 Puma SE (Germany)

11.21 TerraFrog Clothing Corporation (Canada)

11.22 Gap, Inc. (USA)

Continuous…

