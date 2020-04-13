Global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.

The key players covered in this study

Private Internet Access

Nord VPN

TorGuard

Cyber Ghost

Hotspot Shield

IP Vanish VPN

Buffered VPN

Golden Frog

VPN Pure

Express VPN

Safer VPN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Firewall And Virtual Private Network (VPN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

