Global Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market – Development, Acquisition and Partnership Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market – Overview

Fire resistant hydraulic fluid is a type of hydraulic fluid with high fire resistant property and high combustion temperature vis-à-vis mineral oils. Certain applications such as die casting or hydraulic presses which are generally performed near an ignition source for petroleum-based hydraulic fluids such as open flames or hot surfaces can lead to a potential disaster. In order to avoid such situations, petroleum-based hydraulic fluids are replaced with fire resistant hydraulic fluids due to their inherently high fire resistant property. Several factors are considered while selecting a fire resistant hydraulic fluid. These include cost economics, overall system performance, performance characteristics, and stability of the fluid.

Increase in concerns about worker safety and rise in awareness about industrial fires are expected to drive the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market. These fluids can minimize costly and deadly industrial fire accidents, which are usually caused by mineral oils catching fire from an ignition source. Rapid industrialization and rise in demand for these fluids in the aviation industry are also key drivers of the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market. Increase in industrialization, especially in developing countries, is projected to boost the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market owing to the rise in demand for these fluids in the metal processing industry. Growth in the aviation industry is anticipated to propel the demand for these fluids during the forecast period. However, higher prices of fire resistant hydraulic fluids is likely to hamper the market.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for fire resistant hydraulic fluid at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fire resistant hydraulic fluid market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for fire resistant hydraulic fluid during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global fire resistant hydraulic fluid market. Key players are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Castrol Limited, American Chemical Technologies, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Southwestern Petroleum Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Total, Houghton International Inc., SINOPEC, MORESCO Corporation, and Idemitsu. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global fire resistant hydraulic fluid market has been segmented as follows:

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Product Type

– Water-based

– Oil-in-water Emulsions (ISO HFA)

– Water-in-oil Emulsions (ISO HFB)

– Water Glycol Fluids (ISO HFC)

– Anhydrous-based

– Phosphate Esters (ISO HFDR)

– PAG

– Polyol Esters

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Application

– Metal Processing

– Aviation

– Marine

– Mining

– Others

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways

– An extensive analysis of the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global fire resistant hydraulic fluid market between 2017 and 2026

– A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market at the global, regional, and country level

Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level.

