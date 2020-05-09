Global Fire Pits Market 2019 Global Snapshot Analysis by 2025 | Frepits UK Designing Fire Warming Trends

In 2019, the market size of Fire Pits is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 13% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Pits.

This report studies the global market size of Fire Pits, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fire Pits sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Frepits UK

Designing Fire

Warming Trends

Hearth Products Controls (HPC)

Galaxy Outdoor

Buck Stove

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Wood Burning Fire Pits

Propane Fire Pits

Gel Fuel Fire Pits

Natural Gas Fire Pits

Market Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Fire Pits status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fire Pits manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fire Pits are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Fire Pits Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Wood Burning Fire Pits

1.3.3 Propane Fire Pits

1.3.4 Gel Fuel Fire Pits

1.3.5 Natural Gas Fire Pits

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Fire Pits Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Indoor

1.4.3 Outdoor

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fire Pits Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fire Pits Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fire Pits Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fire Pits Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fire Pits Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Fire Pits Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Fire Pits Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fire Pits Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Fire Pits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fire Pits Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fire Pits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Fire Pits Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Fire Pits Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Fire Pits Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire Pits Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Fire Pits Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Wood Burning Fire Pits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Propane Fire Pits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Gel Fuel Fire Pits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Natural Gas Fire Pits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fire Pits Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Fire Pits Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Fire Pits Price by Type 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fire Pits Sales by Application 6 United States

6.1 United States Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Application 7 European Union

7.1 European Union Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Application 8 China

8.1 China Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Application 9 Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Fire Pits Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Fire Pits Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Fire Pits Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Frepits UK

10.1.1 Frepits UK Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fire Pits

10.1.4 Fire Pits Product Introduction

10.1.5 Frepits UK Recent Development

10.2 Designing Fire

10.2.1 Designing Fire Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fire Pits

10.2.4 Fire Pits Product Introduction

10.2.5 Designing Fire Recent Development

10.3 Warming Trends

10.3.1 Warming Trends Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fire Pits

10.3.4 Fire Pits Product Introduction

10.3.5 Warming Trends Recent Development

10.4 Hearth Products Controls (HPC)

10.4.1 Hearth Products Controls (HPC) Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fire Pits

10.4.4 Fire Pits Product Introduction

10.4.5 Hearth Products Controls (HPC) Recent Development

10.5 Galaxy Outdoor

10.5.1 Galaxy Outdoor Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fire Pits

10.5.4 Fire Pits Product Introduction

10.5.5 Galaxy Outdoor Recent Development

10.6 Buck Stove

10.6.1 Buck Stove Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fire Pits

10.6.4 Fire Pits Product Introduction

10.6.5 Buck Stove Recent Development 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Fire Pits Sales Channels

11.2.2 Fire Pits Distributors

11.3 Fire Pits Customers 12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Fire Pits Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Fire Pits Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Fire Pits Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Fire Pits Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Fire Pits Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Fire Pits Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

