Global Fire Extinguishers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

China Fire Extinguishers Market Occupied 25% Sales Market Share In 2017

Fire Extinguisher is an active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situations. Different types of extinguishing agents are used to treat different fire classes. There are many types of extinguishing agents, like water, foam, carbon dioxide, dry chemical, etc.

1.Global Fire Extinguishers Market Trend

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for fire extinguishers is expected to drive the market for more advanced fire extinguishers. Increased awareness of fire prevention, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of fire extinguishers in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Global Fire Extinguishers Market Production

Globally, the fire extinguishers industry market is less concentrated as the manufacturing technology of fire extinguishers is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like UTC,Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax and Amerex, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their fire extinguishers and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 25% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global fire extinguishers industry because of their market share and production volume of fire extinguishers.

3.Global Fire Extinguishers Market Consumption

The consumption volume of fire extinguishers is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of fire extinguishers industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of fire extinguishers is still promising.

Global Fire Extinguishers Market Price

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Global Fire Extinguishers Market Cost

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Global Fire Extinguishers Market Forecast

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the fire extinguishers market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the fire extinguishers market indicated that Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 48 percent of global sales coming from this region, and developing countries such as China and India has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

