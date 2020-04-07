Global Fire and Gas Detection System Industry 2019: Size, Production, Consumption, Demand, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Analysis

Fire and gas detection system comprise detection equipment such as fire and smoke detectors, logic controls and alarms, and mitigation functions that include fire dampers and suppression systems.

The oil and gas industry led the market, accounting for a market share of more than 52%.

The EMEA region were the largest contributors to the market, accounting for more than 42% of the market share. The Middle East is a hub for the world’s largest oil and gas extraction and production facilities. Growing oil production and the need to abide by the regulatory bodies in the region have surged the need for F&G detection systems. Oil production has increased with the rise in E&P activities, raising the risk of fire incidents. Companies are also investing in spreading awareness of safety systems among employees and design advanced equipment.

The Fire and Gas Detection System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire and Gas Detection System.

This report presents the worldwide Fire and Gas Detection System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa

Autronica

Emerson Process Management

Esoterica Automation

GIL Automation

Hochiki

Johnson Controls

Mokveld

MSA Safety

Norgren

OMRON

RTP

Siemens

Tyco International

Fire and Gas Detection System Breakdown Data by Type

Fire and Smoke Detectors

Logic Controls and Alarms

Fire Dampers and Suppression Systems

Other

Fire and Gas Detection System Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Other

Fire and Gas Detection System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fire and Gas Detection System status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fire and Gas Detection System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

