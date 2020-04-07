Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Services and Key Players

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile biometrics is a technology that measures and analyzes physiological patterns for the authentication or identification of a user to provide access to a mobile device.

Residential security mainly drives the individual consumer segment of the global fingerprint recognition and mobile biometrics market. Residential security requires an individual’s authentication before the grant of access to various systems such as smart locks and lighting in residences.

Another driver impacting the growth of the market is e-commerce. Fingerprint recognition in mobile biometrics helps customers make online payments while shopping without the requirement of a credit or debit card. Its evolution to the online shopping space is expected to streamline point of sale (POS) processes and benefit shoppers immensely.

In 2018, the global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2559184

The key players covered in this study

3M

Apple

Bio-key

M2SYS Technology

NEC

Samsung

Suprema

BioEnable

BioLink Solutions

Dermalog Identification

Diamond Fortress

Fingerprint Cards

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics

IDEX ASA

ImageWare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-AFIS Technology

AFIS Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI Sector

Retail Sector

Healthcare Sector

Law Enforcement Sector

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2559184

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]