Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Services and Key Players

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.
Mobile biometrics is a technology that measures and analyzes physiological patterns for the authentication or identification of a user to provide access to a mobile device.
Residential security mainly drives the individual consumer segment of the global fingerprint recognition and mobile biometrics market. Residential security requires an individual’s authentication before the grant of access to various systems such as smart locks and lighting in residences.
Another driver impacting the growth of the market is e-commerce. Fingerprint recognition in mobile biometrics helps customers make online payments while shopping without the requirement of a credit or debit card. Its evolution to the online shopping space is expected to streamline point of sale (POS) processes and benefit shoppers immensely.
In 2018, the global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2559184
The key players covered in this study
3M
Apple
Bio-key
M2SYS Technology
NEC
Samsung
Suprema
BioEnable
BioLink Solutions
Dermalog Identification
Diamond Fortress
Fingerprint Cards
Fujitsu
Fulcrum Biometrics
IDEX ASA
ImageWare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Non-AFIS Technology
AFIS Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI Sector
Retail Sector
Healthcare Sector
Law Enforcement Sector
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2559184
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fingerprint Mobile Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]