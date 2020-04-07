Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2019-2025: By Suprema, HID Global, NEC, Dermalog Identification Systems, M2SYS Technology, Northrop Grumman, Green Bit, Bio-key, ZKTeco, Integrated Biometrics,Crossmatch,OT-Morpho

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fingerprint Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

Biometrics involves the authentication and identification of an individual on the basis of one or more unique biological traits such as fingerprint, facial, iris, voice, and vein recognition. Furthermore, biometric technologies are considered to be more reliable when compared with authentication via numeric codes and physical devices.

The non-AFIS technology segment accounted for the majority market shares. This is mainly due to the high adoption of fingerprint biometrics technology for residential usage. The incorporation of non-AFIS sensors in various devices such as mobile devices, laptops, smartphones, and tablets will avoid theft. The demand for non-AFIS technology will continue to increase.

The government sector witnessed an increase in the adoption of fingerprint biometric technology due to the high incidence of violent activities and intrusions. The adoption of fingerprint technology will continue to increase in this end-user segment due to the rising adoption of mobile biometrics in the government sector for law enforcement.

In 2018, the global Fingerprint Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M Cogent

Crossmatch

Safran

Suprema

HID Global

NEC

Dermalog Identification Systems

M2SYS Technology

Northrop Grumman

Green Bit

Bio-key

ZKTeco

Integrated Biometrics

OT-Morpho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-AFIS Technology

AFIS Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Banking and Finance

Travel and Migration

Criminal

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fingerprint Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fingerprint Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

