Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2019-2025: By Suprema, HID Global, NEC, Dermalog Identification Systems, M2SYS Technology, Northrop Grumman, Green Bit, Bio-key, ZKTeco, Integrated Biometrics,Crossmatch,OT-Morpho

Biometrics involves the authentication and identification of an individual on the basis of one or more unique biological traits such as fingerprint, facial, iris, voice, and vein recognition. Furthermore, biometric technologies are considered to be more reliable when compared with authentication via numeric codes and physical devices.
The non-AFIS technology segment accounted for the majority market shares. This is mainly due to the high adoption of fingerprint biometrics technology for residential usage. The incorporation of non-AFIS sensors in various devices such as mobile devices, laptops, smartphones, and tablets will avoid theft. The demand for non-AFIS technology will continue to increase.
The government sector witnessed an increase in the adoption of fingerprint biometric technology due to the high incidence of violent activities and intrusions. The adoption of fingerprint technology will continue to increase in this end-user segment due to the rising adoption of mobile biometrics in the government sector for law enforcement.
The key players covered in this study
3M Cogent
Crossmatch
Safran
Suprema
HID Global
NEC
Dermalog Identification Systems
M2SYS Technology
Northrop Grumman
Green Bit
Bio-key
ZKTeco
Integrated Biometrics
OT-Morpho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Non-AFIS Technology
AFIS Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Banking and Finance
Travel and Migration
Criminal
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
