Global FinFET Technology Market by Companies, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“A Fin Field-effect transistor (FinFET) is a MOSFET tri-gate transistor built on a substrate where the gate is placed on two, three, or four sides of the channel or wrapped around the channel, forming a double gate structure. These devices have been given the generic name “”finfets”” because the source/drain region forms fins on the silicon surface. The FinFET devices have significantly faster switching times and higher current density than the mainstream CMOS technology.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the FinFET Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America accounted for the majority market share of the overall FinFET technology market in 2017. The worldwide market for FinFET Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TSMC

Samsung

Intel

GlobalFoundries

United Microelectronics

Qualcomm

MediaTek

ARM

Xilinx

SMIC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

