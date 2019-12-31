Global Financial Wellness Program Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Financial Wellness Program Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-financial-wellness-program-market_p104459.html

Global Financial Wellness Program Market Size Was 1368 Million US$ In 2018

Financial Wellness Program is a program designed to educate employees about personal financial risks (which may include loss of income due to premature death or illness, unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses, etc.) and provide tools to manage those risks. Being stressed about finances is a huge mental drain, this might entail switching jobs, offering financial wellness programs may go a long way towards attract and retain employees.

Financial stress can hurt your employees’ engagement in a number of different ways, offering financial wellness programs can improve employees’ engagement; Financial stress – really any kind of stress – puts a significant strain on the body and leads to all sorts of health problems, offering financial wellness programs can lower healthcare premiums; and offering financial wellness programs also can early retirement plan.

Financial Wellness Program is mainly used for two applications: Large Enterprises and SMEs. And Large Enterprises was the most widely used area which took up about 89% of the global total in 2018.

The global Financial Wellness Program average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Financial Wellness Program sales will reach about 1498 Million USD in 2019 from 978 Million USD in 2014 all around the world.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Financial Wellness Program in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 85.7% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 6%.

Financial Wellness Program is used to designed for large enterprises such as Fortune 100 companies at one-by-one financial services, but these years, with the developing of digital tech, more and more employers and employees put attention on financial wellness program, to improve the enhance job attraction, keep the talents and relieve the financial stress. So there are many types of players entered into this industry, such as large financial services and banks player Morgan Stanley, insurance companies such as Prudential, FinTech companies such as PayActiv and SmartDollar, nonprofit agencies like Prosperity Now and credit unions like Bridge Credit Union. At the same time, these players noticed more on the employees’ type product and some of them focus on the small and middle enterprises, while used in the mobile is another trend of this industry.

There are above 300 providers in Financial Wellness Program industry, among them, Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, KeyBank, Health Advocate, My Secure Advantage (MSA), Financial Fitness Group, PayActiv etc. are the key players in the global Financial Wellness Program market. Top 5 took up about 47% of the global market in 2018. Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

