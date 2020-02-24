Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size, Projection, Investors, Progress and Forecast 2026 by Segments

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market is accounted for $63.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $117.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by raising demand for optimization in big data analytics, growth of Internet of Things (IoT), huge adoption in smart-phones and hand held devices and growing adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Furthermore growing demand of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) in data processing, bandwidth in wireless networks, technological developments in FPGA design, and increasing demand for electronics components in automotive sector are the major factors favouring the FPGA market growth. However, inability of FPGAs to substitute ASIC, ASSP and DSP devices, and lack of standardized verification techniques are restraining the FPGA market.

A Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit (IC) that can be programmed in the field after manufacture. The FPGA configuration is generally specified using a Hardware Description Language (HDL) similar to that used for an Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). FPGAs contain an array of programmable logic blocks and a hierarchy of reconfigurable interconnects that allow the blocks to be wired together with many logic gates like AND, XOR and also include memory elements like flip-flops that can be inter-wired in different configurations. FPGA circuits are designed to reduce the response time of the circuits.

To decrease the response time of the circuits, FPGA circuits are being used in several industries such as consumer electronics, data processing, automobiles, aerospace & defense, telecom and other industries. Among these industries, telecom is expected to hold the major share with rising adoption of 3G, 4G, LTE & 5G services, increasing demand for smart-phones and high speed internet access across the regions. Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) and flash-based FPGA technologies are expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period due to its non-volatile nature, low power consumption, reprogrammable and electrically erasable.

The Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in the global FPGA market and is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the FPGA market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to increasing demand of smart-phones & hand held devices, and rising disposable income in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea are key markets for industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive applications.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Achronix Semiconductor Corp, Intel Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, Xilinx, Lattice Semiconductor, Cypress Semiconductor, AlteraCorporation, Aeroflex Inc, Atmel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Tabula, Quick logic Corporation, COBHAM PLC, United Microelectronics Corporation,TaiwanSemiconductor,Manufacturing,SiliconBlueTechnologie,Silego, Global foundries, Celerix Technologies, Emupro.

