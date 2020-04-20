Global Fiberglass Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Fiberglass Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global Fiberglass market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Fiberglass is a common type of fiber-reinforced plastic using glass fiber. The fibers may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet (called a chopped strand mat), or woven into the fabric. Cheaper and more flexible than carbon fiber, it is stronger than many metals by weight and can be molded into complex shapes. Applications include aircraft, boats, automobiles, bathtubs and enclosures, swimming pools, hot tubs, septic tanks, water tanks, roofing, pipes, cladding, casts, surfboards, and external door skins.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791706-global-fiberglass-market-2018-2025

Drivers & Restraints

The market for Fiberglass is primarily driven by the extensive use of fiberglass in the construction industry, the use of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry, and the rising number of wind turbine installations. Fiberglass is increasingly being utilized in the construction sector, particularly in structural engineering applications, owing to its superior properties like high tensile strength, high stiffness, low weight, and high chemical resistance. Its applications in structural engineering include strengthening structures made of steel, concrete, timber, and cast iron. It is also used in retrofitting of old concrete structures to increase the load capacity and flexure of the structure. The concrete structures with fiberglass have more lifespan and less maintenance cost as compared to the conventional materials. With the growing competitiveness in the industry and decreasing profit margins, the use of fiberglass is becoming common in the construction sector, which is boosting the market.

Segment Analysis

The Global Fiberglass Market report segments the market by product type, glass type, application, end-user, and resin. Product type segment includes Glass Wool, Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand, and others. Glass Wool is the largest type segment in the fiberglass market. It is mostly used in residential construction. The rapid urbanization in the developing regions like Asia-Pacific and an increasing number of building codes in the developed regions is boosting the demand for glass wool insulation. The insulation by glass wool maintains a consistent temperature and also improves comfort & air quality in buildings. It also reduces energy consumption, provides protection from fire, and prevents unwanted noise.

Based on the glass type, the market can be segmented as S-Glass, E-Glass, C-Glass, ECR-Glass, Ar-Glass, A-Glass, and Others. Further, the market can be classified on the basis of application as composites and glass wool insulation. On the basis of resin type, the report segments the market as thermoset resins and thermoplastic resins.

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Others. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2017. The developing countries like India and China are the major contributors to the large market share of Asia-Pacific. The rapid industrialization & urbanization, global connectivity, increasing investments, and favorable government policies are the primary factors fuelling the growth of the market in these countries. Key players are investing highly in these regions and establishing their manufacturing plants because of the easy availability of low-cost labor and raw materials. Major manufacturers like Saertex Group and Owens Corning have already established their manufacturing facilities in India. Fiberglass in India are primarily used in housing, pipes, bridge, and water purification plants construction, road & rail transport, chemical plants, sewage disposal, electrical installations, marine vessels, and building applications.

Key Players

The report profiles the following companies-

China Jushi Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Johns Manville Corp., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd., Knauf, Insulation Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, CertainTeed Corporation, Agy Holding Corp.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Fiberglass market across each indication, in terms of product type, glass type, application and resin highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Fiberglass market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Fiberglass market level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Fiberglass market products of all major market players

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791706-global-fiberglass-market-2018-2025

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Global Fiberglass Market – Methodology and Scope Global Fiberglass Market – Trends Global Fiberglass Market – Industry Analysis Global Fiberglass Market – By Product Type Global Fiberglass Market – By Glass Type Global Fiberglass Market – By Application Global Fiberglass Market – By Resin Global Fiberglass Market – By Geography Global Fiberglass Market – Competitive Landscape Global Fiberglass Market – Company Profiles*

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)