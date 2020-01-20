Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Scope of the report:

Fiber reinforced polymer is a composite material made of reinforced fiber materials, such as glass fiber, carbon fiber, argyron fiber, etc, and the matrix material through winding, molding or extrusion molding process.

Geographical Outlook:

In 2018, the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) market size was increased to 2001.8 million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 2770.2 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 4.7%% between 2019 and 2025.

Report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).

Segment Analysis:

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Thermoplastic Composites

Thermosetting Composite

Thermoplastic composites and thermosetting composites each account for about 50% of the market.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Vehicles

Electronics

Aerospace

Consumables

Construction

Other

The wehicle holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 34% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) key manufacturers in this market include:

BASF

DuPont

LAN XESS

DSM

SABIC

Poly One

SOLVAY

RTP

Clanese

Innovation by Chemistry

LG

KINGFA

Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd

GENIUS

SILVER

GuoEn

Hexce

