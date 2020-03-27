Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Transportation, Packaging and Sales Forecast 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fiber-reinforced Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Fiber-reinforced Composites Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for fiber­­­­­­-reinforced composites at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fiber-reinforced composites market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for fiber-reinforced composites during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the global fiber-reinforced composites market.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the fiber-reinforced composites market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for fiber-reinforced composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and end-use industry segments in all regions. Key players operating in the fiber-reinforced composites market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, RTP Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., and The Quadrant Group of Companies. Major players are adopting strategies such as increase in production capacities, geographical expansion, and upgrades in the existing solutions and offerings.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the fiber-reinforced composites market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segments of the fiber-reinforced composites market. Market size and forecast for each fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights and recognizing business expansion opportunities.

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Product

– Short Fiber-reinforced Composites

– Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type

– Glass

– Carbon

– Aramid

– Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Matrix

– Polymer Matrix

– Metal Matrix

– Non-metal Matrix

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by End-use Industry

– Automotive

– Building & Construction

– Aerospace

– Electrical & Electronics

– Marine

– Sports & Leisure

– Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– ASEAN

– Thailand

– Malaysia

– Vietnam

– Singapore

– Indonesia

– Rest of ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– The report provides extensive analysis of the fiber-reinforced composites market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and analyze market developments

– The report offers a list of key developments in the fiber-reinforced composites market

– The report mentions a list of key factors for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for growth of the fiber-reinforced composites market at the global, regional, and country levels

– The report offers comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that are likely to impact the outlook for the global fiber-reinforced composites market between 2018 and 2026

– The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

– The Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. Moreover, strengths and weaknesses of the fiber-reinforced composite market have also been analyzed.

