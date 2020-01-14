Global Fiber Optic Testing Equipment (FOTE) Market: Asia Pacific Projected to Remain Most Attractive Regional Market

The global market for fiber optic testing equipment features the presence of a large number of companies, operating amid intense competition, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Leading names in the global market, including Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, JDS Uniphase Corporation, EXFO Inc, and Tektronix Inc resort to market penetration strategy by developing products as per the changing technological needs of the highly dynamic telecommunications industry. Companies are also focusing on geographical expansion to exploit the vast growth opportunities in regions such as Asia Pacific. An instance is the Fluke Corporation. The company has recently acquired small players such as Hawk IR International and eMaint Enterprises.

Transparency Market Research estimates that in terms of revenue, the global fiber optic testing equipment (FOTE) market was valued at US$571.87 mn in 2016, and will reach US$936.66 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Remote Fiber Test Systems to Witness Most Promising Growth Opportunities

On the basis of product type, the fiber optic testing equipment market has been segmented into optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR), optical light source (OLS), optical power meter (OPM), optical loss test set (OLTS), remote fiber test system (RFTS), and optical spectrum analyzers (OSA). Of these, the segment of OTDR fiber optic testing equipment held the leading market share in terms of revenue contribution to the global market in 2016 and is expected to retain its leading position during the forecast period as well.

However, the segment of RFTS fiber optic testing equipment is expected to witness expansion at the maximum rate during the forecast period, chiefly owing to their increasing demand for telecommunication network devices across countries such as China, India, Japan, U.K., the U.S., Germany, and Singapore.

Asia Pacific to Remain at Center of Most Developmental Activities

The vast increase in demand for fiber optic instruments in telecommunication and defense industry and huge capital investments in communication technologies are expected to emerge as the key driving factors of the Asia Pacific fiber optic testing equipment market over the forecast period. China has the highest number of smartphone and electronic gadget users in the world currently, while Singapore boasts of the highest percentage of smart phone penetration in the world. As a result, Asia Pacific is presently the most lucrative hub for telecommunication network operators, and is thus a lucrative region for fiber optic testing equipment as well.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) held the second leading position in the global fiber optic testing equipment market in terms of revenue in 2016. Increase in demand for portable electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers is one of the key driving factors for the fiber optic testing equipment market in Middle East & Africa. The fiber optic testing equipment market in Europe is primarily driven by an increase in demand for safety and monitoring solutions and measurement applications.

Some of the leading players operating in the global fiber optic testing equipment market are Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, JDS Uniphase Corporation, EXFO Inc, Tektronix Inc, Fluke Networks, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and OZ Optics Limited.