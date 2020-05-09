A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market is expected to reach USD 1,037.0 million by 2023 at CAGR of 3.6 % during the projected period. The fiber optic gyroscope is used in sensing the object orientation that gives a very accurate information about the rotational rate. Based on sensing axis the market is segregated into 1-axis ,2-axis, and 3-axis. The fiber optic gyroscope market is dominated by 1- axis with 55.7% market share in 2017 and 3-Axis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period. Increasing defense expenditure across all economies is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of global fiber optic gyroscope market.

Growing demand for defense equipment and the rising adoption of automation in industries & homes are the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the global fiber optic gyroscope market. Region wise, the North America is the strongest region for the fiber optic gyroscope market. As the investment in defense sector is considerably high in North American countries as compare to other countries, so this factor is projected to drive the growth of the North America fiber optic gyroscope market in coming years. However, as fiber optic gyroscope designs are slightly sensitive to vibrations, there designing process is very complexed. The factors which are hampering the growth of the fiber optic gyroscope market are such as, its highly complex design and time-consuming manufacturing process.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global fiber optic gyroscope market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– 1-axis.

– 2-axis.

– 3 axis.

By Application

– Aeronautics and Aviation

– Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance

– Space Application

– Tactical Grade Application

– Robotic

– Defense and Homeland Security

– Industrial

– Others

By Device

– Inertial Navigation System

– Inertial Measurement Units

– Gyrocompass

– Attitude Heading Reference System

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Honeywell International Inc.

– KVH Industries Inc.

– Nedaero

– Safran Colibri’s SAS

– IXblue SAS

– Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd.

– Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

– Fizoptika Corporation

– Optolink LLC

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market

3. Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market

5. Recent Type Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. 1-axis.

9.5. 2-axis.

9.6. 3-axis.

10. Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Aeronautics and Aviation

10.5. Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance

10.6. Space Application

10.7. Tactical Grade Application

10.8. Robotic

10.9. Defense and Homeland Security

10.10. Industrial

10.11. Others

11. Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Segmentation Analysis, By Device

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

11.4. Inertial Navigation System

11.5. Inertial Measurement Units

11.6. Gyrocompass

11.7. Attitude Heading Reference System

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By Device

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Applicationr

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Applicationr

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Type

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.3. By Device

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Type

12.4.2. By Application

12.4.3. By Device

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Type

12.5.2. By Application

12.5.3. By Device

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Type

12.6.2. By Application

12.6.3. By Device

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue…

