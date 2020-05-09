A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market is expected to reach USD 1,037.0 million by 2023 at CAGR of 3.6 % during the projected period. The fiber optic gyroscope is used in sensing the object orientation that gives a very accurate information about the rotational rate. Based on sensing axis the market is segregated into 1-axis ,2-axis, and 3-axis. The fiber optic gyroscope market is dominated by 1- axis with 55.7% market share in 2017 and 3-Axis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period. Increasing defense expenditure across all economies is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of global fiber optic gyroscope market.
Growing demand for defense equipment and the rising adoption of automation in industries & homes are the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the global fiber optic gyroscope market. Region wise, the North America is the strongest region for the fiber optic gyroscope market. As the investment in defense sector is considerably high in North American countries as compare to other countries, so this factor is projected to drive the growth of the North America fiber optic gyroscope market in coming years. However, as fiber optic gyroscope designs are slightly sensitive to vibrations, there designing process is very complexed. The factors which are hampering the growth of the fiber optic gyroscope market are such as, its highly complex design and time-consuming manufacturing process.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global fiber optic gyroscope market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– 1-axis.
– 2-axis.
– 3 axis.
By Application
– Aeronautics and Aviation
– Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance
– Space Application
– Tactical Grade Application
– Robotic
– Defense and Homeland Security
– Industrial
– Others
By Device
– Inertial Navigation System
– Inertial Measurement Units
– Gyrocompass
– Attitude Heading Reference System
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as,
– Honeywell International Inc.
– KVH Industries Inc.
– Nedaero
– Safran Colibri’s SAS
– IXblue SAS
– Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd.
– Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH
– Fizoptika Corporation
– Optolink LLC
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
