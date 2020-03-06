Global Fiber Optic Cables Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Fiber Optic Cables Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Fiber optic cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In the last Five years, along with the quick development with mobile upgrade programs and FTTX programs, global Fiber Optic Cables market is growing quite fast, with a CAGR at 11.45% from 2013 to 2018 in terms of volume from 328 million Fiber-Km to 564 million Fiber-Km.
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area of Fiber Optic Cables industry; over 70% of Fiber Optic Cables are consumed in this region. Factors in near-term demand include continuation of the FTTH construction effort and 5G deployment. Although the FTTH projects of China Telecom and China Unicom already have passed a large percentage of the homes in China’s major cities, the government’s requirement to improve broadband coverage in rural areas, as well as the 5G network construction in the next few years, may be a factor keeping demand for optical cable at high levels after 2017.
Besides Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption market, followed by Europe.
Compared to the concentrated optical fiber perform industry, the concentration of Fiber Optic Cables industry is low. Leading manufacturers are Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, etc. Concentration rate of top 6 is 39.48% % in 2018, compare to 37.94% in 2013.
In general, bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Fiber Optic Cables with small capacity around the world.
Although sales of Fiber Optic Cables brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fiber Optic Cables field.
The worldwide market for Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Prysmian
HTGD
Furukawa
Corning
YOFC
Futong
Fujikura
Sumitomo
Tongding
CommScope
Sterlite
FiberHome
Jiangsu Etern
ZTT
General Cable
Belden
Fasten
Nexans
Kaile
LS
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single-Mode
Multi-Mode
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Long-Distance Communication
FTTx
Local Mobile Metro Network
Other Local Access Network
CATV
Multimode Fiber Applications
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fiber Optic Cables market.
Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Optic Cables Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fiber Optic Cables, with sales, revenue, and price of Fiber Optic Cables, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fiber Optic Cables, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Fiber Optic Cables market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Optic Cables sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Fiber Optic Cables Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Fiber Optic Cables by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Fiber Optic Cables by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Cables by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Fiber Optic Cables by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Cables by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Fiber Optic Cables Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
