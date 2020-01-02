Global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Was Valued At 5497 Million US$ In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The Fiber Optic Cable Assembly market was valued at 5497 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 9361 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The most prominent factor driving the fiber optic cables market growth is rapidly growing internet traffic worldwide. With increasing proliferation of mobile devices, number of internet users is on rapid rise since the past few years. As of March 2017, there were nearly 3.74 Bn internet users across the globe, resulting into higher requirement of internet bandwidth.

The demand for unceasing bandwidth is yielding significant growth in the global fiber optic cables market. Fiber optic cable provides a constant, stable and fast internet connection that allows high speed data transfer with minimal interference. In recent past, it has become noticeable that fiber optic cables are rapidly replacing copper cables and other metal wires due to their wide range of advantages over electrical transmission.

Furthermore, increasing expenditure on network infrastructure development is another major factor pushing the demand for fiber optic cables. Considering the immense benefits of fiber optic cables, more number of network providers are shifting towards establishing optical networks. Advent of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to generate high demand for internet bandwidth in the following years. Thus, growing number of connected devices is expected to further support the market growth. However, high installation costs coupled with complex installation process of fiber optic cables acts as a restrain to the market. In addition, lack of industry standards have also hindered the demand for fiber optic cables in industrial environments as well as in subscriber networks.

This report focuses on the Fiber Optic Cable Assembly in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Corning

Belden

TE Connectivity

CommScope

Fujikura

3M

Prysmian

Amphenol

OFS Furukawa

Molex

YOFC

Radiall

HTGD

Sumitomo

LS cable

Nexans

Aptiv

HUBER + SUHNER

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable

Multi- Mode Fiber Optic Cable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom/Datacom

CATV and Broadcasting

Military/Aerospace

Power and New Energy

Healthcare

Others

