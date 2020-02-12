Global Fertilizers Market Analysis with Players, Regions, Types, Applications 2019-2025 | Sinofert, CF Industries, Yara & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Fertilizers Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
This study presents the Fertilizers production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fertilizers.
In 2019, the market size of Fertilizers is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
This report studies the global market size of Fertilizers, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Sinofert
CF Industries
Yara
The Mosaic Company
Bunge Limited
CVR Partners
Rentech Nitrogen Partners
Koch Fertilizers
Agrium
Terra Nitrogen Company
Potash Corp
Bodisen Biotech Inc
PotashCorp
Hubei Xin Yanf Feng Fertilizer Industry Limited
Market Segment by Product Type
Synthetic Fertilizers
Organic Fertilizers
Market Segment by Application
Grains and Creals
Oil Seeds
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamental Grass
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Fertilizers status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Fertilizers manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fertilizers are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Synthetic Fertilizers
1.3.3 Organic Fertilizers
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Fertilizers Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Grains and Creals
1.4.3 Oil Seeds
1.4.4 Fruits and Vegetables
1.4.5 Turf and Ornamental Grass
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Fertilizers Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fertilizers Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Fertilizers Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Fertilizers Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Fertilizers Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Fertilizers Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fertilizers Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Fertilizers Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fertilizers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fertilizers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Fertilizers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Fertilizers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Fertilizers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fertilizers Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Fertilizers Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Synthetic Fertilizers Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Organic Fertilizers Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fertilizers Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Fertilizers Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Fertilizers Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Fertilizers Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Fertilizers Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019
6.2 Global Fertilizers Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Fertilizers Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.2 United States Fertilizers Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Fertilizers Import & Export
6.4 European Union
6.4.1 European Union Fertilizers Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.2 European Union Fertilizers Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.3 Key Players in European Union
6.4.4 European Union Fertilizers Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China Fertilizers Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.2 China Fertilizers Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Fertilizers Import & Export
6.6 Rest of World
6.6.1 Japan
6.6.2 Korea
6.6.3 India
6.6.4 Southeast Asia
7 Fertilizers Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Fertilizers Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 United States
7.2.1 United States Fertilizers Consumption by Type
7.2.2 United States Fertilizers Consumption by Application
7.3 European Union
7.3.1 European Union Fertilizers Consumption by Type
7.3.2 European Union Fertilizers Consumption by Application
7.4 China
7.4.1 China Fertilizers Consumption by Type
7.4.2 China Fertilizers Consumption by Application
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Rest of World Fertilizers Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Rest of World Fertilizers Consumption by Application
7.5.1 Japan
7.5.2 Korea
7.5.3 India
7.5.4 Southeast Asia
