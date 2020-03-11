Global Fertilizer Additives Market

By Application (Ammonium Nitrate, Urea, Diammonium Phosphate), By Function (Anticaking Agents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Dedusting Agent), By Form of Application (Prilled Fertilizers, Granular Fertilizers, Powdered Fertilizers), By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Fertilizer Additives Market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Sometimes fertilizer additives increase the amount of micro nutrients in many fertilizers. Ammonium formulations are majorly used fertilizer additives, where ammonium acts as a nitrogen supplier.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Major demand for agricultural commodities.

1.2 Easy Handling of fertilizers.

1.3 Massive research in fertilizer technologies.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Effects on environment of chemical fertilizers.

2.2 High growth of organic fertilizers.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fertilizer Additives Market is segmented on basis of Application, Function, Form of Application, and Region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Ammonium Nitrate

1.2 Urea

1.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

1.4 Diammonium Phosphate

1.5 Triple Super Phosphate

1.6 Ammonium Sulfate

2. By Function:

2.1 Anticaking Agents

2.2 Antifoaming Agent

2.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

2.4 Dedusting Agent

2.5 Hydrophobic Agent

3. By Form of Application:

3.1 Prilled Fertilizers

3.2 Granular Fertilizers

3.3 Powdered Fertilizers

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

KAO Corporation, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., Arrmaz, Forbon Technology, olsa Group, Clariant, Novochem Group, Amit Trading Ltd, Chemipol, Michelman

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL FERTILIZER ADDITIVES MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL FERTILIZER ADDITIVES MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL FERTILIZER ADDITIVES MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.2 Ammonium Nitrate

5.3 Urea

5.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

5.5 Diammonium Phosphate

5.6 Triple Super Phosphate

5.7 Ammonium Sulfate

6 GLOBAL FERTILIZER ADDITIVES MARKET BY FUNCTION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Anticaking Agents

6.3 Antifoaming Agent

6.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.5 Dedusting Agent

6.6 Hydrophobic Agent

7 GLOBAL FERTILIZER ADDITIVES MARKET BY FORM OF APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Prilled Fertilizers

7.3 Granular Fertilizers

7.4 Powdered Fertilizers

