Global Feed Yeast Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Report Description:

Yeast is called a single-celled fungus. Yeast is added to feed for improving the feed performance. Yeasts are used in animal nutrition to enhance digestion and health of the animal. The global feed yeast market was 397.6 million USD in 2018 and will reach 683.19 million USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.04% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe is dominating the market owing to increasing demand for feed supplement. Asia Pacific will show highest growth rate due to increasing consumption of meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries. Germany, the U.K, the U.S., and China are the major importers of the feed yeast.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing consumption of meat products is the major factor for the growth of the market. Growing health concerns and increasing awareness about the benefits of using yeast in livestock feed are fueling the market. However, lack of awareness about feed yeast and the benefits associated with feed yeast among farmers is hindering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

PMI Nutritional Additives has launched Peloton yeast feed additive to help livestock producers maintain rumen health and digestive efficiency. Peloton yeast feed additive is a thermal stable blend of Saccharomyces Cerevisiae yeast and PMI’s Fulfill feed additive

Ohly Gmbh, has launched a new natural yeast extract for powerful taste and aroma impressions. Ohly SAV-R-FULL is 100% soluble and clean in taste at usage levels typically 50% lower than conventional yeast extracts

