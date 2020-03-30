Global Feed Probiotics Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Feed Probiotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 110 pages with table and figures in it.

Probiotics are products that contain living microorganismsâ€”bacteria and/or yeasts. Use of probiotics in animal feeds has been shown to benefit digestion,animal performance and the immune system.

The world’s population is expected to reach more than 9 billion by 2050, imposing food

security challenges particularly for developing countries. Moreover, economic growth has

increased the demand for livestock products putting pressure on the livestock sector to

produce more with limited resources. Nevertheless, the livestock sector is one of the fastest

growing agricultural sectors contributing about 40 percent of the global value of agricultural

production (Bruinsma, 2003), supporting the livelihoods and food security of almost 1.3 billion

people. This expansion poses issues regarding: the most efficient use of resources to produce

food for humans; effects of land conversion and more intensified use on conservation of

environmental services and biodiversity; effects of ruminant methane production on climate

change; and effects of climate change-induced temperature rise on animal production.

The dry form of probiotics in animal feed accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Dry probiotics help in enhancing the shelf life of feed products, resulting in lower storage costs for feed manufacturers, thus increasing the demand for dry probiotics in animal feed.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share for probiotics in animal feed in 2017, owing to a large livestock base, high meat consumption, and increasing consumer awareness about the positive impact of probiotics on animal health. Major countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the Asia-Pacific region include China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chr. Hansen A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand, Inc.

Lesaffre and CIE

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Novozymes A/S

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Land O’lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition)

Schouw and Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Alltech

Mitsui and Co., Ltd

Feed Probiotics Breakdown Data by Type

Bacteria

Yeast

Feed Probiotics Breakdown Data by Application

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others includes pets, equine, and rabbits

Feed Probiotics Production by Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions.

Feed Probiotics Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South, america, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle , East and Africa.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Feed Probiotics status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Feed Probiotics manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Feed Probiotics :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Feed Probiotics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

