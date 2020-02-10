Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Faulted Circuit Indicators (FCI) are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures.

This report focuses on Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Faulted Circuit Indicator (FCI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SEL

Horstmann

Cooper Power Systems

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Elektro-Mechanik

Siemens

Bowden Brothers

Schneider Electric

Franklin (GridSense)

CELSA

Electronsystem MD

NORTROLL

CREAT

SEMEUREKA

Winet Electric

BEHAUR SCITECH

HHX

Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Overhead Line Fault Indicators

Cable Fault Indicators

Panel Fault Indicators

Others

Segment by Application

Earth Faults Indicators

Short-circuits Indicators

Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators

