Global Faucet Market Research Report Forecast 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. They are mainly made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead.

Scope of the Report:

Masco Corporation is the leader, holding 30.58% consumption market share in 2016.

In application, faucet downstream is wide and recently faucet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Household, Commercial and Organization. The faucet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Household which accounts for nearly 64.08% of total downstream consumption of faucet.

In the future, USA market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, faucet production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Faucet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Faucet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Masco Corporation

Kohler

Fortune Brands

LIXIL Corporation

Spectrum Brands

Friedrich Grohe

Jacuzzi

Elkay

Roca

Briggs Plumbing

Lota Group

Toto

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel Faucets

Brass Faucets

Plastic Faucets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Organization

