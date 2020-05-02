Global Faucet Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Faucet Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A faucet is a sanitary-ware fitting that controls the flow of water from the pipe. When the handle of a faucet is turned on, the valve opens and regulates the flow of water. Faucets are available in wide range of colors, styles, and finishes in order to meet the demand from customers. The global faucet market was USD 6.13 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 10 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period due to rising urban population, increased brand awareness and increase in per capita income. North America and Europe will also grow at significant growth rate.

Drivers vs Constraints

Development in housing business is the key driver for the growth of the market. Increase in worldwide sales of homes and construction of new buildings also drives the growth of the market.

Global Faucet Market – by Type, End User, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Faucet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type

6. Global Faucet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by End User

7. Global Faucet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

10. Investment Opportunities

