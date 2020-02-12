Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Forecast to 2025: Key Players –P&G Chemicals, Cargill Inc., BASF S.E,  KLK Oleo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Berg + Schmidt

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market is expected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2025, from USD 17.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Players: The key players operating in the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market are –
- P&G Chemicals
- Cargill Inc.
- BASF S.E.
The other players in the market are KLK Oleo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Berg + Schmidt, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., Alnor Oil Co. Inc, Avantor Performance Materials, Eastman Chemical Company, FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co., The Chemical Company, Velsicol Chemical LLC, Smart Chemicals Group Co., Swastik Industries, Hemadri Chemicals among others.
Market Drivers:
- High demand because it can be used as a substitute for diesel fuel.
- Increasing demand because it is non – toxic and biodegradable.
- Rising demand in the cosmetic industry as it is an organic compound.
Market Restraint:
- High cost of production.
- Gap between demand and supply.
Competitive Landscape:
The global fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segmentation:
By Market Type
- Rapeseed Methyl Ester
- Soya Methyl Ester
- Palm Oil Methyl Ester
- Other
By Application
- Lubricants
- Fuels, Coatings
- Metal Working Fluids
- Food & Agriculture
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
