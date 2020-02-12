Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Forecast to 2025: Key Players –P&G Chemicals, Cargill Inc., BASF S.E,  KLK Oleo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Berg + Schmidt

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market is expected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2025, from USD 17.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: The key players operating in the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market are –

P&G Chemicals

Cargill Inc.

BASF S.E.

The other players in the market are KLK Oleo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Berg + Schmidt, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., Alnor Oil Co. Inc, Avantor Performance Materials, Eastman Chemical Company, FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co., The Chemical Company, Velsicol Chemical LLC, Smart Chemicals Group Co., Swastik Industries, Hemadri Chemicals among others.

Market Drivers:

High demand because it can be used as a substitute for diesel fuel.

Increasing demand because it is non – toxic and biodegradable.

Rising demand in the cosmetic industry as it is an organic compound.

Market Restraint:

High cost of production.

Gap between demand and supply.

Competitive Landscape:

The global fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segmentation:

By Market Type

Rapeseed Methyl Ester

Soya Methyl Ester

Palm Oil Methyl Ester

Other

By Application

Lubricants

Fuels, Coatings

Metal Working Fluids

Food & Agriculture

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



