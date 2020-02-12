Global Farm Animal Drug Market 2024 Analysis By Bayer AG, Ceva SanteAnimale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health (Subsidiary of Eli Lilly), Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Farm animal drug market is segmented into anti-infective, parasiticide, anti-inflammatory, anesthetics, analgesics, hormones & related products, and others. The parasiticide segment is further segmented into endo-parasiticides, ecto-parasiticides, and endectocides.

Farm Animal Drug Market accounted to USD 11.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-farm-animal-drug-market

Major market drivers and restraints:

• Rising production of anti-infectives and penetration of parasiticides

• Increasing demand for contamination-free meat and proteins

• Growing consumption of fresh meat

• Stringent regulations

Top Major Players:

Bayer AG,

Ceva SanteAnimale,

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC,

Elanco Animal Health (Subsidiary of Eli Lilly),

Merck Animal Health,

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd,

Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd.,

Alembic Animal Health,

Sequent Scientific,

Virbac SA,

Zoetis,

Hester Biosciences Limited,

Vetoquinol SA,

Phibro Animal Health Corporation,

Zydus Animal Health (Subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Ltd),

Norbrook,

KYORITSU SEIYAKU CORPORATION,

Ashish life Sciences & Among others

Request for TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-farm-animal-drug-market

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rising production of anti-infectives and penetration of parasiticides

Increasing demand for contamination-free meat and proteins

Growing consumption of fresh meat

Stringent regulations

Competitive Analysis:

Farm animal drug market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Brief Segment Description:

On the basis of product type

Anti-infective,

Parasiticide – endo-parasiticides, ecto-parasiticides, and endectocides

Anti-inflammatory,

Anesthetics,

Analgesics,

Hormones & related products, and others.

By route of administration

Oral,

Parenteral,

Topical and others

By distribution channel

Veterinary hospitals,

Veterinary clinics,

Pharmacies

Drug stores and others

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Any Specific Requirements? Questions? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-farm-animal-drug-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]