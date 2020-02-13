Global Family/ Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Detailed in New Research Report

Global Family/ Indoor Entertainment Centres Market:

Family entertainment centers, or FECs, are miniature indoor or outdoor amusement parks that offer a wide variety of entertainment for all ages. Bowling alleys, miniature golf courses, museums, water parks and zoos are some of the many FECs that have endured for decades. Indoor centers mainly range from 10,000 to 200,000 square feet in size.

Accoding to areas, The USA., Europe, and Japan will still maintain their leading position, mainly because of higher income levels. The industry has experienced the a long history. The company has a high reputation with enough capital and technology, such as Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Round One Entertainment, Timezone, Main Event Entertainment, etc.

According to applications, Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres is used in Multi-attraction Indoor Centers, Outdoor Fun Centers. In 2017, Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres for Multi-attraction Indoor Centers occupied more than 88.39% of total amount.

According to this study, over the next five years the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17500 million by 2024, from US$ 10600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Arcade Studios

VR Gaming Zones

Others

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Below 5000 Sq Feet

5,001 to 10,000 Sq Feet

10,001 to 20,000 Sq Feet

20,001 to 40,000 Sq Feet

Above 40,000 Sq Feet

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

….

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment

LOVE YOYO

Main Event Entertainment

Legoland Discovery Center

Landmark Leisure

Timezone

KidZania

Round One Entertainment

America’s Incredible Pizza Company

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

Smaash Entertainment

Lucky Strike

Amoeba

Toy Town

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Some Points Of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Segment by Type

2.2.1 Arcade Studios

2.2.2 VR Gaming Zones

2.2.3 Sports Arcades

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Segment by Application

2.4.1 Below 5000 Sq Feet

2.4.2 5,001 to 10,000 Sq Feet

2.4.3 10,001 to 20,000 Sq Feet

2.4.4 20,001 to 40,000 Sq Feet

2.4.5 Above 40,000 Sq Feet

2.5 Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

………

