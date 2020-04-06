Global Factoring Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025

Factoring is a service of financial nature involving the conversion of credit bill into cash. It is a process or mechanism by which a company generates finance against its receivables. Factoring is asset-based financing in which the factor gives credit by looking at the creditworthiness of the borrower.

In 2018, the global Factoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Factoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Eurobank

HSBC Group

Mizuho Financial Group

TCI Business Capital

altLINE

Paragon Financial Group

Charter Capital

New Century Financial

Riviera Finance

Universal Funding Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic factoring

International factoring

Market segment by Application, split into

SME

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Factoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Factoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Factoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

