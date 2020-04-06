Global Factoring Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025

Factoring is a service of financial nature involving the conversion of credit bill into cash. It is a process or mechanism by which a company generates finance against its receivables. Factoring is asset-based financing in which the factor gives credit by looking at the creditworthiness of the borrower.
In 2018, the global Factoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Factoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factoring development in United States, Europe and China.
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=958013
The key players covered in this study
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Factoring Bank
Eurobank
HSBC Group
Mizuho Financial Group
TCI Business Capital
altLINE
Paragon Financial Group
Charter Capital
New Century Financial
Riviera Finance
Universal Funding Corp
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/958013/global-factoring-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Domestic factoring
International factoring
Market segment by Application, split into
SME
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=958013
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Factoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Factoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Factoring are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Factoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Domestic factoring
1.4.3 International factoring
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Factoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 SME
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Factoring Market Size
2.2 Factoring Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Factoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Factoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Factoring Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Factoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Factoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Factoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Factoring Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Factoring Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Factoring Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Factoring Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Factoring Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Factoring Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Factoring Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Factoring Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Factoring Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Factoring Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Factoring Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Factoring Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Factoring Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Factoring Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Factoring Key Players in China
7.3 China Factoring Market Size by Type
7.4 China Factoring Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Factoring Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Factoring Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Factoring Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Factoring Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Factoring Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Factoring Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Factoring Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Factoring Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Factoring Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Factoring Key Players in India
10.3 India Factoring Market Size by Type
10.4 India Factoring Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Factoring Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Factoring Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Factoring Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Factoring Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BNP Paribas
12.1.1 BNP Paribas Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Factoring Introduction
12.1.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development
12.2 Deutsche Factoring Bank
12.2.1 Deutsche Factoring Bank Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Factoring Introduction
12.2.4 Deutsche Factoring Bank Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Deutsche Factoring Bank Recent Development
12.3 Eurobank
12.3.1 Eurobank Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Factoring Introduction
12.3.4 Eurobank Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Eurobank Recent Development
12.4 HSBC Group
12.4.1 HSBC Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Factoring Introduction
12.4.4 HSBC Group Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 HSBC Group Recent Development
12.5 Mizuho Financial Group
12.5.1 Mizuho Financial Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Factoring Introduction
12.5.4 Mizuho Financial Group Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Mizuho Financial Group Recent Development
12.6 TCI Business Capital
12.6.1 TCI Business Capital Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Factoring Introduction
12.6.4 TCI Business Capital Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 TCI Business Capital Recent Development
12.7 altLINE
12.7.1 altLINE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Factoring Introduction
12.7.4 altLINE Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 altLINE Recent Development
12.8 Paragon Financial Group
12.8.1 Paragon Financial Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Factoring Introduction
12.8.4 Paragon Financial Group Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Paragon Financial Group Recent Development
12.9 Charter Capital
12.9.1 Charter Capital Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Factoring Introduction
12.9.4 Charter Capital Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Charter Capital Recent Development
12.10 New Century Financial
12.10.1 New Century Financial Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Factoring Introduction
12.10.4 New Century Financial Revenue in Factoring Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 New Century Financial Recent Development
12.11 Riviera Finance
12.12 Universal Funding Corp
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com
Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |