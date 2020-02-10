Global Facial Wash and Cleanser Market 2019 Analysis by Product, Latest Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Growing-Demand, Geography and Forecast Till 2023

Global Facial Wash and Cleanser Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Facial Wash is a facial care product that is used to remove make-up, dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and other types of pollutants from the skin of the face. This helps to unclog pores and prevent skin conditions such as acne. A cleanser can be used as part of a skin care regimen together with a toner and moisturizer.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Facial Wash & Cleanser will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6900 million by 2023, from US$ 5210 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Facial Wash & Cleanser market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
L’Oreal
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Beiersdorf
Amore Pacific
Avon
Johnson & Johnson
LVMH
Coty
Clarins
Kao
LG
Caudalie
FANCL
Natura Cosmeticos
Pechoin
JALA Group
Shanghai Jawha
This study considers the Facial Wash and Cleanser value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Ordinary Skin Care
Sensitive Skin Care
Segmentation by Application:
Supermarket/Mall
Specialty Store
Online
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Facial Wash and Cleanser market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Facial Wash and Cleanser market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
