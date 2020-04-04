Global facial makeup market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Facial Makeup Market

Facial makeup can be defined as the beauty products that are applied on an individual’s face for the enhancement of their physical appearance and aesthetic appeal resulting in boosting of their confidence. With the rising levels of concerns related to the appeal of the individuals, this market is expected to witness growth in the individuals. Facial makeup consists of a number of products such as powder, concealer, foundation, blush, contours & highlighters, bronzer, primer, palette and various other products.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Growth in disposable income of the individuals is enabling them to spend on expensive beauty products that enhance their aesthetic appeal and beauty. This factor is expected to drive the market growth

Consciousness regarding the physical beauty of the individuals is expected to majorly drive the market growth

Side effects associated with the continuous and over use of beauty products is expected to restrain the market growth

Strict regulations regarding the approval and usage of materials in makeup products is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Facial Makeup Market

Few of the major competitors are Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Co.Ltd., LVMH, L’Oréal, Coty Inc., Unilever, Estée Lauder Companies, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Chanel, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Alticor Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L Brands, Natura, and Clarins.

Facial Makeup Market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. With transparent market research studies, an absolute and qualitative report has been offered to the client. This market report also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, and contact information of manufacturer, and market shares for company. Report takes into account key market dynamics of sector. DBMR team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Facial Makeup Market report world-class.

Market Segmentation: Facial Makeup Market

By Type Face Powder Concealer Foundation Blush Contouring & Highlighting Bronzer Primer Palette

By Source Natural Chemical Organic Halal

By Sales Channel Hypermarket Supermarket Pharmacies E-Commerce Health & Beauty Retail Stores

By Pricing Economic Premium

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico



Company Analysis:

Global facial makeup market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial makeup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

